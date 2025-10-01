A Classic 2002 Rom-Com With Yellowstone's Josh Lucas Is Blowing Up On Netflix

Say what you will about Reese Witherspoon, but she's certainly come a long way since her rom-com heyday. These days, she's known for playing a broadcast journalist in "The Morning Show" on Apple TV+, for example, and for also remaining involved with Hello Sunshine — the media company she co-founded and turned into a home for female-led storytelling. Back in the early 2000s, though, she was cementing her box office stardom with romantic comedies, and one of the most memorable from that era, "Sweet Home Alabama," has just returned to the spotlight.

The 2002 film is blowing up on Netflix right now, currently sitting at #7 on the Top 10 movies list in the U.S. As proof of how much fans still appreciate it, the movie carries a 78% Rotten Tomatoes audience score from more than 250,000 ratings. Critics, for what it's worth, have been far less kind (as evidenced by the movie's 38% on Rotten Tomatoes), but audiences have spoken: More than 20 years later, based on the fact that it's trending once again, "Sweet Home Alabama" still holds up as a comfort-watch classic.