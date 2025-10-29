Satellites Recorded This Record Breaking 20-Meter High Wave From Space

Some of the most tragic disasters are caused by major disturbances like hurricanes, severe thunderstorms, and blizzards, but there are even more treacherous hazards at sea. In fact, some of the most chaotic oceanic effects originate from storms far out on the open water, and a recent scientific study is an eye-opening reminder of just how brutal Mother Nature can be.

On December 21, 2024, a powerful mid-ocean storm (referred to by researchers as Storm Eddie) was raging through the Atlantic, and space-bound satellites operated by the European Space Agency captured some surprising data — specifically, wave heights averaging around 19.7 meters (about 65 feet). These are the largest waves ever measured from space, and the largest storm in terms of wave height over the past decade. And though earthquakes and tsunamis might be even more dangerous than previously thought, the waves created by Eddie are surprisingly comparable to the latter. Tsunami waves can reach 30 to 50 meters in height on rare occasions, but they're usually less than 3 meters tall — considerably shorter than those created by Eddie.

What's even more impressive is that Eddie generated an immense area of storm swell — 24,000 kilometers (about 14,913 miles), to be exact — that spread from the North Pacific through the Drake Passage, and all the way down to the tropical Atlantic.

For those unaware, swell is produced by winds blowing over the ocean for long distances and periods of time. This transfers energy to the water that can travel over great distances, affecting coastlines, ships, and offshore rigs thousands of miles from a storm's actual location.