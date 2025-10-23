Some Users Report Cosmic Orange iPhone 17 Pro Turning Into Pink
Slightly after Apple released the iPhone 17 Pro models, Reddit user DakAttack316 posted how their Cosmic Orange iPhone 17 Pro Max was discoloring. Over the following weeks, BGR kept an eye on the case, in addition to other possible reports.
While the issue doesn't look as widespread as it did with other models, such as the iPhone 15 Pro overheating, we've now found a few other cases on TikTok, corroborating that there might be a more widespread issue.
@connordavis0808
Didn't know @apple was planning on making a color-changing phone this year... 🫠 #iphone #iphone17 #iphone17promax #problem #techtok
Interestingly enough, all users have reported that they had a case on their devices, meaning that the issue seems even weirder. After all, Apple only address the possibility of a similar issue on its support website when using peroxide-based solvents or prolonged ultraviolet exposure:
"Using a 70 percent isopropyl alcohol wipe, 75 percent ethyl alcohol wipe, or Clorox Disinfecting Wipes, you may gently wipe the exterior surfaces of your iPhone. Don't use products containing bleach or hydrogen peroxide. Avoid getting moisture in any openings, and don't submerge your iPhone in any cleaning agents. After disinfecting, wipe with a soft, slightly damp (with water), lint-free cloth."
Should you worry about the Cosmic Orange iPhone 17 Pro turning pink?
So far, there doesn't seem to be any reason to worry about the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max models discoloring as the issue is not widespread. However, it's important to be aware of the products you might use to deep clean your iPhone. It's also important to not to leave your iPhone in direct sunlight contact for prolonged periods.
MacRumors says some users who reached out to Apple Support about that matter got their devices replaced with new units. So the best solution is to reach Apple directly for further inspection if you're experiencing that problem.
At this moment, we haven't heard reports about the Deep Blue and Silver iPhone 17 Pro variants suffering from their chassis discoloring. Still, it's recommended to avoid using peroxide-based solvents and to avoid submerging your iPhone in cleaning agents. BGR will keep reporting on this matter as we learn more about new cases.