Some Users Report Cosmic Orange iPhone 17 Pro Turning Into Pink

Slightly after Apple released the iPhone 17 Pro models, Reddit user DakAttack316 posted how their Cosmic Orange iPhone 17 Pro Max was discoloring. Over the following weeks, BGR kept an eye on the case, in addition to other possible reports.

While the issue doesn't look as widespread as it did with other models, such as the iPhone 15 Pro overheating, we've now found a few other cases on TikTok, corroborating that there might be a more widespread issue.

Interestingly enough, all users have reported that they had a case on their devices, meaning that the issue seems even weirder. After all, Apple only address the possibility of a similar issue on its support website when using peroxide-based solvents or prolonged ultraviolet exposure:

"Using a 70 percent isopropyl alcohol wipe, 75 percent ethyl alcohol wipe, or Clorox Disinfecting Wipes, you may gently wipe the exterior surfaces of your iPhone. Don't use products containing bleach or hydrogen peroxide. Avoid getting moisture in any openings, and don't submerge your iPhone in any cleaning agents. After disinfecting, wipe with a soft, slightly damp (with water), lint-free cloth."