iPhone 17 Pro Review: Helpful Camera Upgrades In A Colorful New Design

The design of the iPhone 17 Pro is different from 2024's iPhone 16 Pro in a number of meaningful ways. You won't mistake one for the other. The two most obvious changes are on the back of the device. Apple built the iPhone 17 Pro from an aluminum unibody, switching the build of the device back from titanium after only a year. I don't mind the change at all. The titanium look was nice, but I haven't noticed a difference in build quality. Of course, you can't wirelessly charge through metal, so Apple has added a Ceramic Shield 2 window on the back of the phone, which further adds to the design tweaks. The new Ceramic Shield 2 glass is also used on the front, and Apple says it makes the device less prone to scratches, though this isn't something I tested.

The other obvious change is the so-called "plateau." Gone is the square camera bump on the top corner of the iPhone, replaced by an extended bump that spans the width of the iPhone. On the iPhone Air, this Apple-named plateau is where basically everything except the battery and display can be found. That's not quite the case on the iPhone 17 Pro, but the extra space for Apple to play with has resulted in an improved telephoto camera.

Then there are the colors. As you might expect, Apple sent me an iPhone 17 Pro Max in Cosmic Orange, which is the flagship color this year. It's super cool. My wife doesn't love it, but the good news is that if you don't like it, you can instead buy the device in Deep Blue or Silver.

Christian de Looper for BGR

As mentioned, I'm reviewing the iPhone 17 Pro Max, which is more or less the same size as last year's iPhone 16 Pro Max. That's to say, it's a little too big for me. Apple increased the size of the Pro Max model last year, and I found the new size to be slightly over the line of comfortable after using the iPhone 15 Pro Max for a year. Because of that, I ended up using the standard iPhone 16 Pro instead of the larger model, and even after spending several days with the Pro Max for this year, I still can't get used to the size and weight.

That, of course, is a matter of personal preference. Unlike the base iPhone 17 (without a Plus option), you can base your buying decision on whether you want a bigger screen or not. The iPhone 17 Pro, after all, still exists.

Everything else about the design of the iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max is to be expected. There's a USB-C port on the bottom, a power button and Camera Control on the right edge, and volume buttons and an Action Button on the left edge. Many people upgrading to the iPhone 17 Pro Max will be using a Camera Control for the first time — and while I'm not going to get too deep into a year-old feature here, I will say that after really liking it in my review of last year's phones, the novelty has worn off a little, and I now really only use the button to launch the camera. I do like that there are more ways to customize how it works though, one year on.