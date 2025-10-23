50M People Use ChatGPT On WhatsApp: Here's How To Save Your Chat History

After launching ChatGPT on WhatsApp in December 2024, OpenAI upgraded the AI messaging experience by adding support for voice messages and image uploads, and bringing the ChatGPT image generation model to WhatsApp. Put differently, WhatsApp users might have reasons to save at least parts of their conversations with the chatbot. OpenAI said in the blog post that WhatsApp doesn't support chat exports and the only way to ensure the previous messages are saved is to create a ChatGPT account and use the service on a different platform. If you don't have a ChatGPT account, you should follow these steps to create one and link it to your WhatsApp chats:

Download the ChatGPT app on iPhone, Android, or use ChatGPT in a web browser. Create a ChatGPT account and sign in. Link your ChatGPT account by tapping ChatGPT's WhatsApp profile and clicking the URL inside.

ChatGPT will continue to work in WhatsApp until January 15, so people who love using Meta's popular chat app to chat with the AI can continue to do so. But if you've just created a ChatGPT account, you might be better off using the chatbot via the standalone mobile app or the web.

If you already have a ChatGPT account, you only need to perform the third step above. You need to link your account to WhatsApp so your chat history can be migrated. ChatGPT users who have already tied WhatsApp activity to their accounts do not need to perform any additional steps. The chat history in WhatsApp should appear in the ChatGPT history.