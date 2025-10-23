The iPhone's NFC Chip Might Get A Huge Improvement Soon

Near Field Communication (NFC) is one of the most important technologies in modern-day iPhone and Android devices. We use NFC to authenticate payments using Apple Pay, unlock doors, identify owners of lost AirTags, and more. However, current NFC chips are limited to a range of 5mm, which means the two devices need to be within 5mm of each other. Due to this, it sometimes becomes harder to precisely use Apple Pay at a payment terminal, as your device needs to be within the appropriate range of the terminal.

According to the NFC Forum, though, this is all set to change soon, as the new Certification Release 15 announced earlier this year will extend the reading range to 20mm for generic device classes. — thus making contactless payments much easier. As mentioned above, the most important change will be having a less precise alignment to establish a successful connection, while still being safe enough for authentication.