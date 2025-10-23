UK Signals Apple Might Have To Open Up App Store And More Over CMA

The UK keeps advancing its Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) legislation, which is fairly similar to Europe's Digital Markets Act (DMA). The government published that it had finished its legal tests and discovered that "Apple and Google both have substantial, entrenched market power and a position of strategic significance in their respective mobile platforms and have been designated with strategic market status (SMS)."

With that, the UK government might officially start the process of requiring Apple and Google to open up their stores to third-party marketplaces, in addition to third-party payment systems, offering more options as the default browser, and more.

While the UK hasn't started the process yet, a press release says that placing Apple and Google on the strategic market status doesn't mean they have been found guilty of "wrongdoing and does not introduce any immediate requirements." However, the government wants to ensure that mobile platforms are "open to effective competition, and that consumers and businesses that rely on Google and Apple can have confidence that they are treated fairly."