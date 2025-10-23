UK Signals Apple Might Have To Open Up App Store And More Over CMA
The UK keeps advancing its Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) legislation, which is fairly similar to Europe's Digital Markets Act (DMA). The government published that it had finished its legal tests and discovered that "Apple and Google both have substantial, entrenched market power and a position of strategic significance in their respective mobile platforms and have been designated with strategic market status (SMS)."
With that, the UK government might officially start the process of requiring Apple and Google to open up their stores to third-party marketplaces, in addition to third-party payment systems, offering more options as the default browser, and more.
While the UK hasn't started the process yet, a press release says that placing Apple and Google on the strategic market status doesn't mean they have been found guilty of "wrongdoing and does not introduce any immediate requirements." However, the government wants to ensure that mobile platforms are "open to effective competition, and that consumers and businesses that rely on Google and Apple can have confidence that they are treated fairly."
Apple says it's against EU-style rules
Speaking to the BBC, Apple said UK users could lose access to new features if the government adds EU-like restrictions. For example, some Apple Intelligence features aren't available for EU users, in addition to iPhone Mirroring for the Mac and the ability to control someone else's iPhone via FaceTime.
The company said in a statement: "Apple faces fierce competition in every market where we operate, and we work tirelessly to create the best products, services and user experience. The UK's adoption of EU-style rules would undermine that, leaving users with weaker privacy and security, delayed access to new features, and a fragmented, less seamless experience."
In the press release, the UK government says that it's just following what many other regions have done, as it wants to continue to support businesses and consumers dependent on mobile platforms, as the U.S., the EU, and Japan have already done. BGR will let you know once the UK government takes further action with the CMA against Apple and Google.