Claude Memory Is Now Available To Pro And Max Subscribers

Anthropic announced on Thursday a new Claude feature that some users should appreciate. Claude Memory is rolling out to more paid subscribers, starting with the Claude Max tier, which gets access immediately. The cheaper Claude Pro tier will receive Memory access in the coming days. The feature builds on Anthropic's recent initiatives to improve the chatbot's features to better assist users. In August, Anthropic gave Claude the ability to search past chats and reference those conversations. A month later, the Memory feature rolled out to the Claude Team and Enterprise users. Adding the feature to Claude Max and Pro users is the next natural step for Anthropic.

The Memory feature should improve the way users interact with the AI, with Claude saying in a blog post that "the friction of starting over disappears," as the AI can now remember more details about the user and their workflows. "Every conversation now builds on the last," Anthropic writes. "Research papers build on accumulated sources and insights. Startup pitches evolve with each iteration. Code remembers environment setup and patterns."

The demo video below shows a user asking the AI to help write a self-review by remembering everything the user accomplished during the last quarter. The AI analyzes past chats and harvests the relevant information for the user.