Is There Zero Gravity On The ISS? Here's How It Works

Microgravity refers to the condition in which objects are subject to the same acceleration relative to their surroundings. Essentially, these objects are falling together with their environment. On the ISS, the effect of weightlessness arises because the station and everything inside it are in continuous free fall around Earth. Imagine throwing a baseball horizontally from a very tall tower. It will begin to fall toward Earth almost immediately, but because of its forward velocity, it moves sideways as well. However, if thrown fast enough, it would circle Earth, constantly in free fall but never hitting the ground. A similar principle applies to the ISS. The station is traveling at around 17,500 mph in orbit, so while gravity pulls it towards Earth, the station's forward motion causes it to fall around Earth rather than straight down.

As the station falls, so do the astronauts and all the equipment and air inside it. Because they're all accelerating at nearly the same rate, objects appear to float relative to the station's interior. But gravity is still acting on everything. The reason why the entire ISS doesn't drift off into deep space is that Earth's gravity keeps it bound in orbit. The same principle applies to our moon. It's in constant free fall around Earth, thus it's orbiting our planet.

The term microgravity captures the fact that the apparent gravity is extremely small, more accurately 1 x 10^-6 g (on the order of the millionths of Earth's surface gravity), even though the underlying gravitational field remains strong. In short, on the ISS, there is gravity pulling it towards Earth, but because the entire structure is falling around the planet, the internal environment feels weightless. This weightless feeling allows unique scientific, engineering, and human physiological phenomena to be studied in ways impossible on Earth.