Amazon's $12 Reading Accessory Is Highly Rated And Perfect For Every Day Use
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
If you usually read books after dark, but love your hardcovers and paperbacks over an e-reader or reading on your phone, a reading light is an essential accessory. However, late-night reading usually means disturbing people around you with room lights or struggling under a cheap and unreliable clip-on.
The market is flooded with reading lights ranging from $8-15 that look identical, but are often unreliable. Most cheap clip-on lights share similar flaws: They flicker, which leads to eye strain, the battery-powered ones die when you want to read more chapters, and many lack brightness controls, forcing people to settle for light that's either too bright or too dim. That's why it's essential for readers to invest in a reliable model.
Gritin's LED reading light, priced at $12 on Amazon with a 4.8 rating, solves these problems with features typically found on pricier models. The portable LED light can clip to your book, or can be carried in the pocket, making it a handy accessory for readers.
Adjustable brightness levels and color temperatures
The reading light offers three brightness levels, useful for adjusting intensity in different environments. Most budget reading lights offer one fixed temperature, which can feel too harsh or too dim, depending on the environment. To reduce eye strain, Gritin reading light offers three color temperature modes, including warm, cool white, and mixed. While warm mode is useful if you prefer reading before sleep, cool white provides sharper contrast for small text, and the mixed one can be used in normal conditions.
Most budget reading lights use LEDs that flicker, which leads to eye fatigue or headaches during extended reading. This model uses flicker-free LEDs, which are important for long reading sessions. Gritin's reading light charges via USB-C, eliminating the need for a separate charging cable as well. It offers up to 80-hour runtime at the lowest brightness setting, thanks to its 1,000mAh battery. That's enough for several reading sessions, especially when traveling. It takes about 2.5 hours to fully charge the device, and it also features LED indicators to show the remaining battery status.
According to reviews on Amazon, its overall finish is decent and the build quality is solid. The 360-degree neck is flexible and stays in position, making it easy to direct light in any direction. At $12, Gritin LED reading light is useful for anyone who regularly reads physical books in shared spaces or while traveling. The rechargeable battery, long battery life, and adjustable settings make it more versatile than basic clip-on lights at similar price points.