Five Essential Android Apps Every Avid Reader Needs On Their Phone

Should you spend money on e-readers especially when your phone can offer more? While some still enjoy the touch and feel of physical books or reading on a Kindle tablet, the latest Android apps on your smartphones are turning this otherwise solitary activity into a convenient experience that e-readers and physical books don't match. With sleek aesthetics and modern functionality, new-age apps offer an interactive experience to modern readers.

For example, readers can join virtual book clubs, write and comment on book reviews, get curated book suggestions based on their taste, and interact with a large community of readers with just a tap. Beside the sleek interfaces and colorful designs, users get features such as text and theme customization, social media sharing, and AI summaries, making reading more enjoyable.

If you love reading books, but at the same time, want to share your underlined paragraphs, thoughts, and views, these five essential apps make "mobile" reading even more interesting.