Amazon Will Now Help You Decide What Product Is Best For You Using AI
Have you ever been searching through hundreds of products on Amazon and thought, "man, I really wish someone else would just decide what I should buy instead"? If you answered yes, then Amazon's latest AI feature might be just what you've been waiting on.
The feature, which is aptly named "Help Me Decide" is all about helping you decide on the best item for your usage. It's just one of a few different AI shopping tools Amazon has in its arsenal, and it joins the likes of the company's Rufus conversation assistant, as well as features like Amazon Lens and AI shopping guides that can appear on the site.
Unlike these other features, though, Help Me Decide looks to be a bit more straightforward and to the point comparatively. You won't need to provide it with any prompts or anything. Instead, it looks like when the system notices you're viewing several similar items, it will prompt you with a "Help me decide" button, which can be tapped to activate the feature.
Once tapped, Help Me Decide will kick into play, providing an actual recommendation for what you're looking for. Amazon says the tool will not only provide details about why the product is a good fit, but that it will also highlight "relevant features, providing insights from customer reviews, and explaining how it aligns with your previous purchases and preferences."
Multiple choices
But Amazon's Help Me Decide doesn't just stop at offering you a single product. If you don't like what it's offering, you'll be able to see more options it recommends by pressing between "Budget pick" and "Upgrade pick" selections at the bottom. This will give you a nice look at what other options are out there in different price ranges.
Of course, as with any AI tool, it's important to know the limitations of the system. AI always has the chance to hallucinate, and that means that the products that Help Me Decide might not always be the best fit for you personally, so you should always inspect the results before just blinding buying one.
However, it is cool to see Amazon embracing more AI shopping tools, especially when we're already seeing others do the same. ChatGPT now lets you purchase items directly from your chats, and Google continues to upgrade its AI shopping experience — it most recently added the option to let you try on shoes virtually, so you never have to leave your house to get that perfect outfit.
Help Me Decide is only available to U.S. customers right now, but you can make use of it in both the Android and iPhone Amazon app, as well as the mobile browser. If you don't want to have to view a bunch of similar items first, you can also reach the Help Me Decide by tapping the "Keep shopping for" option in the Amazon app.