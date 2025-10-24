Amazon Will Now Help You Decide What Product Is Best For You Using AI

Have you ever been searching through hundreds of products on Amazon and thought, "man, I really wish someone else would just decide what I should buy instead"? If you answered yes, then Amazon's latest AI feature might be just what you've been waiting on.

The feature, which is aptly named "Help Me Decide" is all about helping you decide on the best item for your usage. It's just one of a few different AI shopping tools Amazon has in its arsenal, and it joins the likes of the company's Rufus conversation assistant, as well as features like Amazon Lens and AI shopping guides that can appear on the site.

Unlike these other features, though, Help Me Decide looks to be a bit more straightforward and to the point comparatively. You won't need to provide it with any prompts or anything. Instead, it looks like when the system notices you're viewing several similar items, it will prompt you with a "Help me decide" button, which can be tapped to activate the feature.

Once tapped, Help Me Decide will kick into play, providing an actual recommendation for what you're looking for. Amazon says the tool will not only provide details about why the product is a good fit, but that it will also highlight "relevant features, providing insights from customer reviews, and explaining how it aligns with your previous purchases and preferences."