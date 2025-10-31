When checking your local weather on the news or using various weather services like your iPhone weather app, you'll sometimes hear meteorologists referencing a La Niña event as part of their forecast explanations. Though the term is used frequently, not many understand what a La Niña is, why it happens, and what that means for weather in the long term.

So, what is a La Niña weather event? In simple terms, it's a climate pattern caused by cooler water temperatures and eastward trade winds. As this pattern reaches the United States, it results in a change in weather across the country which varies depending on the particular region. It typically occurs every two to seven years, so it isn't reliable in regards to long-term predictions. Still, it is a natural climate occurrence, but it can be devastating if it is stronger than usual or occurs more frequently than expected.

Interestingly, there's quite a bit behind the name, too. La Niña is a Spanish term that literally translates to "little girl," though the weather event has no relation to that. It's said that the name came about because it's one of two parallel weather events; its opposite is known an El Niño, which has historically started around Christmas. In fact, in Spanish, while "el niño" means "little boy," it can also be used to refer to the baby Jesus Christ from the Christian religion. Because of all that, La Niña is sometimes referred to as an anti-El Niño event.