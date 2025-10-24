Halo Is Finally Coming To PS5: Here's When It Drops

If you've been holding off and waiting for Halo Studios (formerly 343 Industries) to bring its beloved "Halo" franchise to PlayStation consoles, then it appears you actually won't have to wait that much longer. On October 24, Halo Studios announced that "Halo: Campaign Evolved" — a complete remake of the original "Halo: Combat Evolved" campaign — will be coming to PlayStation 5 in 2026. There's no release date yet, but it will arrive "day and date" on Sony's console.

The game is also set to release on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox on PC, and Steam. The remake will be playable on Xbox Play Anywhere and Xbox Cloud Gaming as well. However, it's the fact that the new remake will arrive on PS5 that will surely excite many gamers, with Brian "ske7ch" Jarrard, the Community Director of Halo Studios, sharing the news on the PlayStation Blog.

"For nearly 25 years, Halo has offered players an epic sci-fi universe to explore, unforgettable characters to meet, and exhilarating gameplay to experience together. From large-scale battles to friendships formed over late-night co-op sessions, Halo has always been more than just a game – it's about the players who've made it part of their lives. From the beginning, we wanted to build a world with stories and experiences that bring people together. And now, for the first time, PS5 players will get to be part of that journey too."