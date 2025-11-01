Astronomers Say This 'Cosmic Butterfly' Might Explain How Our Planet Formed

When we start talking about Earth's origin, there are many theories on the table that have been tossed around for years, with the Big Bang hypothesis often leading the charge. But thanks to the James Webb Space Telescope, scientists have homed in on some new information that may help to illuminate how planets like Earth came to be. The new string of clues was uncovered by a team of researchers who were studying imagery of the "cosmic butterfly" — officially referred to as the Butterfly Nebula or NGC 6302 — a planetary nebula close to 3,400 light-years away from our home planet, hanging out in the Scorpius constellation. The team's findings were published in the Monthly Notices of the Royal Astronomical Society.

So, how does this all tie back to the origins of Earth and similar planets? The "cosmic butterfly" is actually a collection of cosmic dust, made up of microscopic organic material and minerals that are the building blocks of planets and life. By analyzing the composition of ions and molecules in the nebula, researchers can now see how these elements and organic compounds — the literal bedrock of rocky planets — can form from the dying gasps of a star.

In the case of our planet, heavy metals like iron and nickel are the foundation of Earth's core, oxygen-rich molecules make up our crust, and carbon-based molecules act as the building blocks for the life on the surface. JWST has found all of these in the Butterfly Nebula. These discoveries reinforce the idea that planets like Earth are assembled from recycled stellar material, shaped by the same elemental processes we can see taking place in nebulae like NGC 6302.