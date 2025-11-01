Shein Might Be Cheap, But Is It Legit?

Global e-commerce retailer Shein is known for offering cheap fashion. Not only are the items themselves priced quite low, but just going on the website's homepage, you are bombarded with pop-ups and other internal advertisements about the latest Shein sales and deals. Are the savings, however, worth it? Are you getting legitimate, high-quality fashion for a good price?

It doesn't seem that way. Shein is not accredited by the Better Business Bureau (BBB) and only has a one-star customer review rating based on over 700 reviews on its website. Shein has also been involved in multiple lawsuits during its history. These lawsuits center on other fashion brands and artists accusing Shein of selling counterfeit products and stealing their designs. So that Coach handbag you found on Shein might not actually be Coach at all.

Based in China, Shein was founded in 2008 by Chris Xu. It got its start selling wedding dresses before expanding into all of women's fashion and other miscellaneous products. It's grown to be a popular app, with billions in revenue and multiple manufacturing partnerships. It adds thousands of new items to its store daily, which can often be a red flag for quantity over quality. While you might be getting a good deal shopping at Shein — similar to Amazon's discount store Haul — it's a stretch to claim that this company is completely legit.