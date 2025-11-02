5 Of The Best Uses For Your iPhone's Action Button

It might seem like the most straightforward idea in the world, but using your iPhone's Action Button to turn on the flashlight actually makes sense in a lot of ways. For one, you probably need the flashlight all the time — when you're looking for your AirPods in your dark room, when you drop your keys while jogging at night, when you need to plug in a flash drive to the back of your TV. With the many uses of the flashlight in your day-to-day, it's only logical to have quick access to it.

The Action Button as an on-off switch for the flashlight also makes it feel like you're using the real thing. You don't have to swipe on the screen or navigate through menus. You simply press the button, and it lights up instantly. And yes, it works even when your iPhone screen is off. Plus, because there's no screen interaction, you can use the flashlight with gloves on, when your hands are dirty or wet, or in any other situation where you can't touch your phone screen.

To configure the Action Button on your iPhone to turn on the flashlight, navigate to Settings > Action Button. Then swipe until you get to Flashlight, and you're good to go. You can test it out by holding down the Action Button to switch the flashlight on and holding the button down again to switch it off. You don't have to unlock your iPhone to use the feature.