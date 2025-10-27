Apple Maps Might Show Ads On iPhones As Early As Next Year

Apple is working on bringing advertisements to more places on the iPhone, with Apple Maps set to feature ads as early as next year. The detail comes from Mark Gurman's Power On newsletter, which says Apple's iPhone advertising efforts started a few years ago. Earlier this year, the Bloomberg reporter said that Apple was exploring the idea of featuring ads in Apple Maps, but there was no timeline for the project. Fast-forward to late October, Gurman says the advertising initiative for Apple Maps is "gaining traction."

The report says Apple will let businesses, including restaurants and other places of interest, pay to feature their details more prominently in Apple Maps search results. Gurman says the concept mimics Apple's approach to showing ads in the App Store. Companies can pay to have their software get a promoted slot when an iPhone or iPad user performs a search to find a specific application. The reporter notes that the ad experience in Apple Maps might be better than Google Maps, as Apple will offer a better user interface. It's unclear what that UI will look like, though. Finally, Gurman says Apple will use AI for advertising in Apple Maps to ensure the results are relevant and useful.