Samsung's First Trifold Phone Might Not Launch In The US

Trifold phones, or foldable phones featuring two hinges and three display sections, aren't new. Chinese vendors Tecno and Huawei have already produced such devices. Tecno showcased two concept trifold models, including a G Fold-type device, without turning them into commercial products. Huawei also unveiled the Mate XT last year — an expensive trifold available only in China.

The advantage of trifold phones over regular foldables is that they can be turned into larger tablets, or better said, devices that look more like traditional tablets, with a wider screen. Phones like the Pixel 10 Pro Fold and the Galaxy Z Fold 7 offer a square display when unfolded, which might not be ideal when using a single app on the screen. The disadvantage of a trifold phone is that it contains more moving parts. Also, these components might be more expensive to manufacture. Like the Huawei Mate XT, the first Samsung trifold phone will probably be prohibitively expensive.

It's likely that Samsung needs to show it can compete against Chinese vendors, especially considering that Samsung pioneered the foldable phone concept. After the Galaxy Z Fold 7 launch in mid-July, TM Roh, Samsung's acting head of the Device Experience division, confirmed the company is working on trifold handsets: "We are working hard on a tri-fold smartphone with the goal of launching it at the end of this year." Making the Samsung trifold available only in Asia before the U.S. and other international markets is a good strategy for Samsung to compete against Huawei. After that, Samsung can always release a second-generation Galaxy G Fold handset in Western markets, including North America.