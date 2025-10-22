Samsung Galaxy XR Is Official: $1,799 Mixed Reality Headset With Gemini AI At The Core

Samsung on Wednesday unveiled its first mixed reality device, the Galaxy XR mixed reality headset, previously known as Project Moohan, or Samsung's answer to the Vision Pro spatial computer that Apple recently upgraded with the M5 chip. While the Galaxy XR device looks a lot like the Apple-made headset, it retails for half the price. The Galaxy XR is available to preorder for $1,799.99 in the U.S. and Korea, and will ship to buyers on October 31. Early adopters can save up to $1,000 on the purchase with an Explorer Pack offer that includes one year of Google AI Pro, one year of YouTube Premium, one year of Adobe Project Pulsar, and NBA League Pass.

The Galaxy XR is only the first of a series of Android XR devices that Samsung plans to launch. The company said in a press release that it's working on AI glasses, which will come at a later date, naming Warby Parker and Gentle Monster as the two eyewear makers it partnered with to make these devices. Google will also be involved in launching at least one of the two pairs of AI glasses in the future.

Samsung stressed that the Android XR platform that will power these mixed reality devices has been co-developed with Google and Qualcomm, and puts artificial intelligence at the core of the experience, including Galaxy XR features.