2 Ways To Make Your Aging iPhone Run Faster

Just like people, devices age, and over time, it's common for battery-powered devices to become sluggish. If you find your phone is running poorly — even if it isn't that old — then there are steps you can take to hopefully make it run faster. The aging process will eventually result in slower performance and a degrading battery, at which point a replacement may be in order. But sometimes, a simple fix can help spring it back to life.

There's a good chance that your phone is slowing down because you have too many apps running, which puts a strain on it. This can drain the battery more quickly and cause the phone to lag. Apps may freeze, pages may not load as fast, and switching from one screen or app to another isn't as snappy. A simple clean-up of apps and files might do the trick — yes, there is such a thing as a digital packrat! Double-check there isn't a ton of cached information and apps running in the background. A good first step before you proceed is to make sure you have downloaded the latest software update, then hard reset the phone. From there, follow these steps.