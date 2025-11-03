2 Free VPNs For iPhones That Actually Work (And Why You Should Use One)

VPN, or virtual private network, is a crucial tool in the tech arsenal of anyone serious about their online privacy and security. It not only provides reasonable anonymity while browsing the web, but also helps keep your web traffic private when connecting to public or unknown Wi-Fi networks. Moreover, a VPN can keep your web history hidden from your internet service provider (ISP) and help you bypass any potential ISP throttling or geo-restrictions.

VPNs work by encrypting your online traffic, sending it through a secure tunnel to a server, and then sending it to the open web. The incoming traffic is routed similarly. So, neither your ISP nor anyone else snooping on your data connection can see what you are browsing. Most importantly, VPNs work on all computing devices and platforms, including iPhones. So, if you own an iPhone, you can seamlessly use a VPN and safeguard your online traffic and privacy.

There are plenty of excellent paid VPNs on the market, and you should consider paying for one. However, if you prefer a free option because you are on a limited budget, here are two of the best options for iPhone users. Remember, while iPhone's built-in VPN-like feature, the iCloud Private Relay, offered as part of the iCloud+ and Apple One subscriptions, is a decent privacy tool, it's not a replacement for a full-fledged VPN, as it has limited coverage and doesn't give control in terms of server location or advanced options.