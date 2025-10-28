iPhone 20 Could Feature Solid-State Buttons - Here's What That Means

Apple is widely expected to celebrate the 20th iPhone anniversary in 2027 by launching a special iPhone 20 design. Apple did the same thing with the iPhone X in 2017, which marked the iPhone's 10th birthday. Like the iPhone X, the iPhone 20 should introduce a few design elements and features that Apple then might use across its iPhone lineup. The iPhone X introduced OLED panels with thin, uniform bezels and a notch at the top that housed the Face ID authentication system. All these features were then used in the iPhone generations that followed. Previous reports said the iPhone 20 would introduce an all-glass design with the screen curving along all four edges. The handset might not feature a Dynamic Island cutout at the top. Instead, the Face ID and selfie camera components will be placed under the display.

A new report on Tuesday reveals another key design detail for the iPhone 20 model. A leaker said on Weibo that Apple will move forward with solid-state button technology, planning to introduce it with the iPhone 20 in 2027. According to Instant Digital, Apple has completed tests for solid-state buttons and plans to use the technology for all the iPhone 20 buttons, including the power button and Camera Control button on the right side and the Action button and volume keys on the left side.

Speaking of the Camera Control button (seen below in use), the report also notes that Apple plans to simplify it for next year's iPhone 18 series. Apple will reportedly eliminate the capacitive sensing layer but keep the pressure-sensitive tech that allows users to perform different actions depending on how they press the button.