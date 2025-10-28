Apple Is Simplifying The iPhone 18's Camera Control - But Not For The Reason You Think

A year and two generations after introducing the Camera Control functionality on the iPhone, it seems Apple is getting ready to simplify this feature. According to Weibo leaker Instant Digital, the company plans to remove the capacitive sensing layer of the Camera Control, leaving it with pressure sensing recognition only.

This change would be on par with what other smartphone makers offer, like Oppo and Vivo. These brands use a single-sensor approach that can recognize taps, presses, and even sliding gestures. While this could mean Apple is readying to phase out the Camera Control, as many people have mixed feelings about it, it could also mean the company is trying to find a way to cut costs.

With that, even if Apple makes the Camera Control simpler, it would still have the ability to recognize different types of pressure and sliding gestures. More interestingly, for the 20th anniversary of the iPhone, Apple could use piezoelectric ceramics for haptic feedback, as the company is rumored to finally switch to solid-state buttons.