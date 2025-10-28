Apple Hits $4 Trillion Market Value, Becoming The Third Company To Do So
Apple has become the third big tech company to hit $4 trillion market value, following Nvidia and Microsoft. As reported by Reuters, Apple's stock went up 0.2% to $269.2 during early trading, making the company hit an all-time high — surpassing the $4 trillion mark. While Apple's stock struggled at the beginning of the year due to the Trump administration's tariffs and a lack of AI advancements, Apple was able to navigate through that by diversifying its supply chain, making local agreements for U.S. manufacturing, and enjoying increased demand for the iPhone 17 models.
In addition to that, the company reported its strongest quarterly results in years during the April-June period with double-digit growth, thanks to the new M4 Macs, iPhone 16 sales, and an ever-growing services business. With the company's forecast looking better than expected, it's possible that Apple's market value continues to enjoy momentum and grow even more.
Apple still needs to crack its AI strategy
Apple became a $4 trillion company three years after it hit the $3 trillion mark. While it isn't the first to hit the goal, it's impressive that the company managed to hit it despite lagging on the AI front. As pointed out by Reuters, Apple's shares have been climbing since the September launch of the iPhone 17. More interestingly, Apple has a strong demand for these models, even though it decided not to heavily invest in its Apple Intelligence platform this year.
After the Siri fiasco and the company's announcement that it would delay an all-new Siri experience to next year, it seems Apple has enough leverage to figure out its AI strategy, as the rest of its business is doing better than ever. That said, even with the company losing key AI employees to Meta, the market still believes in Apple's business, as the company continues to ready more devices for the upcoming future, such as its AR glasses, an iPhone Fold, and a redesigned MacBook Pro for late 2026.