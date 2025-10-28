Apple Hits $4 Trillion Market Value, Becoming The Third Company To Do So

Apple has become the third big tech company to hit $4 trillion market value, following Nvidia and Microsoft. As reported by Reuters, Apple's stock went up 0.2% to $269.2 during early trading, making the company hit an all-time high — surpassing the $4 trillion mark. While Apple's stock struggled at the beginning of the year due to the Trump administration's tariffs and a lack of AI advancements, Apple was able to navigate through that by diversifying its supply chain, making local agreements for U.S. manufacturing, and enjoying increased demand for the iPhone 17 models.

In addition to that, the company reported its strongest quarterly results in years during the April-June period with double-digit growth, thanks to the new M4 Macs, iPhone 16 sales, and an ever-growing services business. With the company's forecast looking better than expected, it's possible that Apple's market value continues to enjoy momentum and grow even more.