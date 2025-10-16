Apple Just Lost Yet Another Top AI Executive To Meta

It's becoming clear that Apple is having a tough time competing with the cash Meta is dangling in front of AI engineers and researchers. Underscoring just how aggressive Meta's poaching efforts have been over the past year, recall that the company a few months ago offered engineers from Thinking Machines Lab upwards of $1 billion in compensation over a multi-year period. While Apple obviously has enough cash to match any offer Meta makes, the company has never been one to get into bidding wars for top talent.

All told, Meta raiding Apple's engineering teams puts Apple in a tough situation for two reasons. First, the company is losing many top engineers who, in some cases, are incredibly hard to replace. Second, if top AI engineers are filling the ranks at companies like Meta and OpenAI, it makes it harder for Apple to attract top AI talent in the first place. Apple clearly needs to do a better job at retaining talent, but it's unclear what the solution is when Meta's strategy is to offer engineers gargantuan sums of cash.

Notably, Apple isn't the only company Meta has its eyes on. This past June, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman said that Meta tried to poach OpenAI engineers by offering certain employees upwards of $100 million in compensation packages. In contrast to Apple, however, Altman noted that "so far none of our best people have decided to take them up on that."

Incidentally, Meta's hiring spree may be coming from a perceived position of weakness. According to a CNBC report, Zuckerberg is "frustrated that rivals like OpenAI appear to be further ahead than Meta in underlying AI models." As a result, he's willing to spend billions to bridge the gap.