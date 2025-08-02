Tim Cook Tells Employees That The AI Race Is Still Apple's To Lose, Despite Setbacks

Cook articulated that Apple is not a company that prides itself on being first, but rather on being the best.

"We've rarely been first," Cook said. "There was a PC before the Mac; there was a smartphone before the iPhone; there were many tablets before the iPad; there was an MP3 player before iPod. But Apple invented the modern versions of those product categories. This is how I feel about AI."

In each of the instances above, Apple famously went on to dominate the market. A key distinction, though, is that all of the scenarios above involve hardware as opposed to advanced software. That notwithstanding, there's no denying that Cook understands the importance of AI. To this point, Cook opined that the emergence of AI will prove to be as big and impactful as the advent of the internet. Consequently, Apple is taking AI incredibly seriously, with Cook assuring Apple employees that the AI battle has yet to be decided and can still be won by Apple.

"We will make the investment to do it," Cook said. His remarks echo statements he made during Apple's earnings conference call yesterday. When asked if Apple might make a bold AI-based acquisition, Cook said: "We're very open to [mergers and acquisitions] that accelerate our road map. We are not stuck on a certain size company, although the ones that we have acquired thus far this year are small in nature."