These 5 ChatGPT Prompts Can Save You Valuable Time At Work

I've spent hundreds of hours throughout my working life buried in repetitive tasks, from rewriting emails to formatting reports. And while you shouldn't use AI tools like ChatGPT to do your job for you, they can make your day-to-day work dramatically smoother if you know how to prompt them effectively. The best ChatGPT prompts can help automate tedious steps, saving you both time and stress in the office.

Recently, I've seen professionals across several industries use ChatGPT to handle everything from drafting meeting summaries and creating meeting transcripts to building quick spreadsheets. What separates power users from casual ones, though, is how they instruct ChatGPT to do things with their prompts. Instead of using vague prompts such as "write an email for me," improve your ChatGPT prompts with targeted instructions for tailored results in seconds, and free yourself up to focus on the work that actually matters.

In this guide, I'll walk you through five carefully crafted ChatGPT prompts that I've seen help professionals save time at work. Whether you're a project manager, writing KPI reports, or juggling customer requests, these ChatGPT prompts are designed to streamline your life, and help you work smarter, not harder.