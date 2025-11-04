New Fossil Discovery Might Prove That Two Different Extinct Human Species Coexisted

A recent discovery at Lake Turkana in Kenya has scientists thinking there may have been two ancestral human species — or hominins — coexisting together. Thanks to a patch of wet silt that was buried by a volcanic ash bed for over 1.5 million years, a shallow stretch of shore made up of hominin footprints was left undisturbed by the elements and ancient animals. Researchers have labeled this discovery region as layer TS-2, and human relatives aren't the only findings on this ancestral slab — the tracks of wading birds, bovid hoof marks, and impressions from horse-like animals were also found.

Regarding the hominin activity in the area, researchers were able to map one continuous footprint trackway from what experts believe was a single individual, as well as three separate hominin prints likely made by three other individuals. By way of three-dimensional computer analysis, researchers were able to map the prints of two extinct human species sharing the shoreline: Homo erectus and Paranthropus boisei.

Because layers of fine sediment covered the ancient top layer in mere hours or days, the footprints were able to become trace fossils, a class of remains that includes things like footprints, burrows, nests, or coprolites (poop). Discussing the findings, Craig Feibel — a professor in the Department of Earth and Planetary Sciences and Department of Anthropology at the Rutgers School of Arts and Sciences, and contributing author to the study published in the journal Science – remarked, "This proves beyond any question that not only one, but two different hominins were walking on the same surface, literally within hours of each other."