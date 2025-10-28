WhatsApp Will Soon Let You Manage Storage For Each Separate Chat

WhatsApp is the world's most popular instant messaging platform, with more than 3 billion users. Meta's platform supports secure, end-to-end encrypted chats and calls, and works across platforms, making it a good candidate for texting family, friends, and even chatbots like ChatGPT. The problem with rich instant messengers like WhatsApp is that they can quickly become storage hogs. People exchange photos, videos, and files via WhatsApp. Factor in work, friends, and family groups, and the number of files can grow exponentially.

WhatsApp users on older Android devices and iPhones with limited built-in storage might have to constantly monitor WhatsApp storage and decide which files to keep. That's a problem Meta is aiming to fix in a future update, by giving WhatsApp users the option to manage the storage directly from the chat. The feature is currently in testing, according to WABetaInfo, a WhatsApp enthusiast who routinely discovers unreleased WhatsApp features before they become official. After finding a per-chat storage management feature in a beta version for Android, WABetaInfo found the same menu in a TestFlight (beta) version of the WhatsApp app for iPhone.

📝 WhatsApp beta for iOS 25.31.10.70: what's new? WhatsApp is rolling out a feature that lets users manage storage from the chat info screen, and it's available to some beta testers!https://t.co/eKi3119O9c pic.twitter.com/fetvlnIGdd — WABetaInfo (@WABetaInfo) October 24, 2025

iPhone users testing the WhatsApp beta release will find a new "Manage storage" menu in the contact info screen. The menu is similar to the one that's already available in the settings menu of the current versions of WhatsApp for Android and iPhone. However, this location might make it even easier to manage storage in WhatsApp by focusing on individual or group chats likely to consume more storage.