The Best TV To Buy On Amazon, According To Experts
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Shopping for a new TV on Amazon can feel like navigating the world's most complex maze; there are so many brands, sizes, and specs you have to consider. Luckily, the product experts over at RTings have done the heavy lifting for consumers by putting over 500 TVs through more than 350 rigorous tests, measuring brightness, black levels, color accuracy, motion handling, and more. As a result, they've determined the best 2025 models that are available for purchase today.
Among the standout options, one model in particular rises to the top when shopping for a new TV on Amazon: the Samsung S95F OLED. RTINGS declares it "the best TV currently available" thanks to its exceptional image quality, superb brightness, wide viewing angles, and four HDMI 2.1 ports supporting 4K at 165 Hz to use for your favorite HDMI cables, making it both a cinematic treat and a gamer's dream. It's expensive, but if you're looking for the very best television, it's hard to go wrong here.
There are a variety of innovative features that have been tested and explain why the Samsung S95F OLED is ranked the top TV to buy on Amazon according to experts. Whether you're after a living-room centerpiece for streaming movies or a high-end screen for console gaming, you'll find out why this particular model earns its place at the top.
Glare-free and brilliantly bright, the S95F OLED is practically future-proof
At its core, the Samsung S95F OLED leverages Samsung's cutting-edge QD-OLED panel, which is arguably the best display type, delivering spectacular brightness, rich contrast, and saturated colors in a way few TVs can manage. Reviewers at RTINGS highlight its "incredibly bright output" and "near-infinite contrast ratio for perfect blacks," calling it "an amazing TV for any usage." Thanks to that Samsung quantum dot tech, colors aren't just vivid — they jump out while maintaining a lifelike realism that keeps your favorite content looking cinematic as opposed to over-processed.
What really sets the Samsung S95F OLED apart from its competitors is how it tackles real-world viewing conditions. OLEDs are infamous for struggling in bright rooms, but the S95F OLED features a matte anti-glare coating that removes glares of any kind. Alongside superb brightness — up to 2,388 nits in HDR test conditions — the S95F makes bright-room viewing on an OLED display genuinely viable.
Gamers will appreciate the S95F OLED for its low input lag and support for 4K resolution at 165 Hz, and its built-in VRR and ALLM also make the S95F about as future-proof as it gets for serious console and even PC gaming. Additionally, the Samsung S95F OLED features nice design flair that keeps your cable management clean with an ultra-slim profile and centralized Samsung One Connect Box for cable inputs. You can purchase the Samsung S95F OLED from Amazon for $2,598 as a 65-inch TV, which is probably the best deal; 55-inch, 77-inch, and 83-inch displays are also available.