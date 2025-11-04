The Best TV To Buy On Amazon, According To Experts

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Shopping for a new TV on Amazon can feel like navigating the world's most complex maze; there are so many brands, sizes, and specs you have to consider. Luckily, the product experts over at RTings have done the heavy lifting for consumers by putting over 500 TVs through more than 350 rigorous tests, measuring brightness, black levels, color accuracy, motion handling, and more. As a result, they've determined the best 2025 models that are available for purchase today.

Among the standout options, one model in particular rises to the top when shopping for a new TV on Amazon: the Samsung S95F OLED. RTINGS declares it "the best TV currently available" thanks to its exceptional image quality, superb brightness, wide viewing angles, and four HDMI 2.1 ports supporting 4K at 165 Hz to use for your favorite HDMI cables, making it both a cinematic treat and a gamer's dream. It's expensive, but if you're looking for the very best television, it's hard to go wrong here.

There are a variety of innovative features that have been tested and explain why the Samsung S95F OLED is ranked the top TV to buy on Amazon according to experts. Whether you're after a living-room centerpiece for streaming movies or a high-end screen for console gaming, you'll find out why this particular model earns its place at the top.