Why Microsoft Discontinued Skype After Spending $8.5 Billion On It

Skype was a revolutionary video-conferencing platform that paved the way for apps like Zoom, Google Meet, and WhatsApp. For those unaware or who don't recall, Microsoft purchased Skype back in 2011 to the tune of $8.5 billion — the company's largest acquisition at the time. But in May 2025, Microsoft pulled the plug on what used to be one of the go-to platforms for telecommunication. The main reason why the Windows empire decided to abandon Skype? The advent of Microsoft Teams.

Officially launched in 2017, Teams hit the market to take on Slack, but many of Skype's core features were also rolled into the Teams architecture. Video calls and instant messaging were Skype's bread and butter, but Teams had file sharing and deep Office 365 integrations added to the fold which made Skype start to feel outdated pretty quickly. Once COVID-19 reared its ugly head, the world was in dire need of reliable video-conferencing tools.

Enter the likes of Zoom and other competitors who were able to seize the moment while Skype barely made a dent. The writing had been on the wall for a while, though. Once Microsoft used Skype to replace Windows Live Messenger in 2012, the company didn't do much to keep Skype relevant or user-friendly.