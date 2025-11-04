Are Renewed MacBooks On Amazon Safe To Buy? Here's What You Should Know

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Buying something refurbished is a great way to save money, especially on products that can be notoriously pricey, such as an Apple MacBook Pro M4. Going with a refurbished MacBook can be a frugal option, as refurbished products have generally been repaired, cleaned, and tested compared to something listed as used. While Amazon does have a program in place that can help customers save big on refurbished products, there are several reasons to think it over before clicking Add to Cart.

Risks are always involved when buying items online. While Amazon may be great for finding the most useful USB gadgets, purchasing anything through its Renewed program — Amazon's refurbished devices program — may come with issues. This is largely because you'll likely be dealing with a third-party seller. Though Amazon does have some preventative measures in place, it may not be enough to stop you from getting a MacBook with a bad battery, broken trackpad, or worse.

If you want to buy something like a MacBook Air or even a slightly older powerhouse, like the M1 Pro MacBook Pro, there are some things to consider before handing over your money through the Renewed program. There is nothing inherently wrong with the program itself, but there are risks, and knowing how to spot potential issues goes a long way to avoid receiving a lousy product or getting scammed.