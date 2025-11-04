Are Renewed MacBooks On Amazon Safe To Buy? Here's What You Should Know
Buying something refurbished is a great way to save money, especially on products that can be notoriously pricey, such as an Apple MacBook Pro M4. Going with a refurbished MacBook can be a frugal option, as refurbished products have generally been repaired, cleaned, and tested compared to something listed as used. While Amazon does have a program in place that can help customers save big on refurbished products, there are several reasons to think it over before clicking Add to Cart.
Risks are always involved when buying items online. While Amazon may be great for finding the most useful USB gadgets, purchasing anything through its Renewed program — Amazon's refurbished devices program — may come with issues. This is largely because you'll likely be dealing with a third-party seller. Though Amazon does have some preventative measures in place, it may not be enough to stop you from getting a MacBook with a bad battery, broken trackpad, or worse.
If you want to buy something like a MacBook Air or even a slightly older powerhouse, like the M1 Pro MacBook Pro, there are some things to consider before handing over your money through the Renewed program. There is nothing inherently wrong with the program itself, but there are risks, and knowing how to spot potential issues goes a long way to avoid receiving a lousy product or getting scammed.
Should I buy renewed stuff on Amazon?
Amazon Renewed is the company's marketplace for merchants to sell refurbished and pre-owned products and devices. As noted by Amazon, anything sold as a renewed product has been "professionally inspected and tested to work as expected by an Amazon-qualified and performance-managed supplier." Products are labeled by their condition — Premium, Excellent, Good, and Acceptable — and while it's not a guarantee that you will get all of the original accessories that came with the item, you will receive accessories that are compatible with your device.
In theory, everything sounds great, but there's one important fact to note: It's up to the third-party sellers to inspect and test the product. This is where trouble can begin for buyers. Though you may receive the product that you purchased, it may not come exactly as stated. For example, one excellent condition MacBook Pro we found has a 3.3-star rating, and many of the negative reviews complained about broken keyboards, deep scratches, and defective batteries, among other major faults.
Amazon Renewed products do generally have a decent return policy, which can either be a 90-day or a 30-day return window. It also comes with an 11-month limited warranty from Asurion, depending on the seller and product. You can find the return policy in the Add to Cart column to check what's available. This can be helpful for customers, but doing your due diligence before making a purchase can help ensure you don't ever reach this step.
Is it safe to buy a renewed MacBook from Amazon?
There can be a lot of money saved by going with a refurbished product, but it carries risks. When looking at a refurbished product, make sure to take a look at the reviews, paying close attention to the negative ones. See what others are saying, not just about the product, but about the seller as well. Look through reviews to see how the seller handles returns, and be sure to check around the web to see if other websites are selling the MacBook for around the same price.
When it comes to buying devices from unknown sellers, doing your research is your best defense. Getting as much information as you can before making a purchasing decision can be a smart move with your money and can help you avoid a scam. Not every seller you find on Amazon Renewed is going to be malicious. However, the threat is always going to be there. Staying diligent in your research is the best way to avoid scams, but remember, there are other potentially safer ways to get a deal on a refurbished MacBook. Apple has its own Certified Refurbished Store, and while it may not have the same deals as Amazon Renewed, the elimination of a third-party seller helps ensure you get what you paid for.