10 Of The Most Useful USB Gadgets You Can Find On Amazon
If you're only using your laptop's USB ports to plug in your charger and mouse, then you're missing out. Those little ports can do a lot more than you think, from powering extra storage and streaming tools to running quirky gadgets that make your desk setup more comfortable and fun. With the right USB add-ons, you can turn an ordinary laptop into a surprisingly versatile workstation.
Many modern laptops offer fewer ports than they have in the past, so you'll either need to be strategic about the gadgets you plug in or invest in a multiport adapter. The USB gadgets on our list will connect directly into your computer's USB ports, and most also work if you plug them into a wall charger or power bank, which is handy if you're on the go.
Not all USB ports are the same, though. The familiar rectangular "classic" USB port you've probably used for years is called USB-A, while newer laptops often come with smaller, oval-shaped USB-C ports. USB-C is faster, supports more features, and is slowly becoming the standard. However, plenty of devices still rely on USB-A, and a handful of gadgets still use older micro-USB connectors. Always check whether a gadget works with your computer's ports, or be prepared to grab an adapter.
From practical tools like external storage and microphones to more niche items like microscopes and power testers, here are 10 of the most useful USB gadgets you can order from Amazon right now.
A multiport adapter keeps your gadgets connected at once
If your laptop only has one or two USB ports, you'll run out of space fast. That's where a multiport adapter comes in. These handy hubs plug into your computer and instantly give you more ports for connecting a mouse, keyboard, hard drive, or any of the gadgets on this list. As one of Amazon's best-selling USB accessories packed with features, the Anker 5-in-1 USB-C Hub currently holds a rating of 4.6 stars. It's compact, but still manages to pack in multiple USB-A ports, HDMI output for a monitor, and high-speed data transfer. It's "bus-powered," meaning it draws all the power it needs directly from your laptop's USB-C port. For everyday devices like a keyboard, mouse, or flash drive, that's usually plenty.
If you want to connect lots of gadgets at once, it's worth investing in a powered hub that plugs into the wall. This means it doesn't rely solely on your laptop to power everything. The Sabrent 10-Port USB 3.0 Hub, for example, includes a 60W power adapter and can deliver stable performance even when you're running multiple portable SSDs, webcams, or other power-hungry devices. Avoid very cheap multiport adapters, as these can slow down your transfer speeds, especially if you're moving large files across multiple devices. If you're only plugging in one or two accessories, a small, bus-powered hub is perfect. But if you want a serious multitasking setup, a powered hub is a safer bet.
A portable SSD is the fastest way to expand your storage
If you've ever run out of space on your laptop or wished you could carry large files between computers more easily, a portable SSD is the solution. Think of it as the modern upgrade to the classic "thumb drive" but much faster, more durable, and available in massive storage sizes. With 4.7 stars, the Samsung T9 Portable SSD is one of the most highly rated options on Amazon. There are a few storage sizes available, including the $139.99 1TB model and the $299.99 model with a whopping 4TB of storage. That's enough to hold thousands of photos, hours of 4K video, or entire libraries of work files. Thanks to its USB-C connection, transfer speeds are blazing fast compared to older USB flash drives, making it perfect for video editors, photographers, or anyone handling big files. It also comes with built-in password protection, giving you peace of mind if you're carrying sensitive data.
For more casual use, you can find smaller-capacity portable SSDs, like the SanDisk Extreme Portable SSD, which comes in sizes as low as 500GB for $109.99 and also includes password protection. This is still plenty for documents and photos, and its rugged, water-resistant design makes it great for travel. How much storage you need depends on what you're storing. For everyday files, 500GB to 1TB is usually enough, but if you're storing lots of video, aim for 2TB or more. The biggest USB SSDs are usually around 4TB. Unlike traditional external hard drives, SSDs have no moving parts, so they're faster and less likely to break if dropped.
See into hard-to-reach places with an endoscope camera
An endoscope camera might sound like something only a mechanic or plumber would use, but these little gadgets can be surprisingly handy at home, too. They're essentially flexible "snake cameras" that plug into your phone or laptop's USB port, often with built-in LED lights to illuminate dark spaces. They're great for peeking under appliances, finding jewelry lost behind the couch, or checking inside a clogged pipe without having to dismantle everything.
The Ennovor Endoscope Camera with Light is highly rated at 4.3 stars and is one of the best-selling models on Amazon. It offers 1920P HD resolution, a semi-rigid 16.4-foot cable, and 8 adjustable LED lights to brighten even the darkest corners. It's also IP67 waterproof, which means you can use it for sink or drain inspections without worry. If you need extra reach, the Kinpthy Endoscope Camera extends to 32.8 feet while maintaining the same 1920P HD quality. Like the Ennovor, it works with both iOS and Android devices and features a flexible, semi-rigid cable that holds its shape as you guide it into tight spaces.
Most of these cameras connect via USB-A or USB-C (often with adapters included), and many models are Wi-Fi compatible as well, giving you more flexibility in how you use them. The main appeal is peace of mind: Instead of blindly poking around or calling a professional right away, you can see exactly what's going on in hard-to-reach places.
Stay cool at your desk with a USB fan
If you spend long hours at your desk, a little extra airflow can make a big difference in comfort. USB fans are easy to move around and practical to use anywhere you work, and you don't need to worry about being tethered to a wall socket. Also, unlike battery-powered models, you won't find yourself constantly swapping or recharging batteries. Amazon has options for every taste and budget. The 4.7-star-rated Gaiatop USB Desk Fan is one of the most affordable choices at just $7.99. It's compact, simple, and surprisingly powerful for the price. For something more whimsical, the Ennotek Animal-Shaped USB Fans (available in snail, cat, and duck designs) add a playful touch to your workspace for under $10.
If you'd like a fan that blends into a smart home setup, the SwitchBot Smart Desk Fan is a premium pick at $79.99. It's ultra-quiet, has multiple speed settings, and can be controlled via app or voice assistant. One of the more unique options is the BREIS USB Clock Fan, which sells for around $17.99. It plugs into a USB-A port and uses LED lights on the fan blades to display the time and temperature while it spins. It's both functional and fun, unless you find yourself distracted by the glowing display when you're meant to be working.
Upgrade your calls and recordings with a USB microphone
While most laptops and smartphones include built-in microphones, the sound quality often leaves a lot to be desired, especially if you're on video calls, recording podcasts, or streaming. Luckily, USB microphones are affordable, easy to set up, and offer a huge improvement in clarity. The Jounivo JV-601 USB Microphone is a popular budget choice at $17.99. It features a 360-degree gooseneck design, a mute button with an LED indicator, and noise-canceling technology. With a 4.3-star rating from over 15,000 reviewers, it's widely praised as a reliable entry-level mic. A step up is the JV-603PRO, which builds on the same features with upgraded sound quality.
For gamers and streamers, the Razer Seiren V3 Mini is a compact but powerful option. It offers clear, professional-sounding audio in a small form factor and includes a quick mute button, making it a favorite among Twitch and YouTube creators. If you're aiming for studio-grade sound, Amazon also stocks premium USB microphones, like the Rode XDM-100. In our review of the XDM-100, we found that it offers near-professional quality, making it suitable for serious content creators, podcasters, or anyone building a home recording setup. Whether you just want clearer Zoom calls or need pro-level recording gear, USB microphones on Amazon cover the full spectrum — from under $20 to full studio setups.
A Stream Deck turns your tasks into one-touch commands
A Stream Deck might look like a simple panel of buttons, but it's actually a powerful shortcut tool that can save you loads of time. Originally designed for streamers, Elgato's Stream Decks have customizable LCD keys that you program to launch apps, control software, send out preset text, adjust audio levels, or even run multi-step macros with one tap. For example, you can create a single button that mutes your microphone, opens Zoom, and launches your notes all at once. The decks connect via your laptop's USB-A port and are shipped with a cable so they'll work with most desktops and laptops right out of the box. If you're using a MacBook or another machine that only has USB-C ports, you may need a hub or adapter.
Elgato offers several versions, all rated 4.1 stars or higher. The Stream Deck Neo 8 is one of the newest entry-level models with eight customizable keys. At $99.99, it's not exactly cheap, but it's a good starting point if you're curious about integrating shortcuts into your workflow. For heavier users, the Stream Deck MK2 offers 15 keys, while the Stream Deck XL boasts 32 keys for people juggling dozens of functions across creative apps or live-streaming software. There are also more specialized options, like the Stream Deck + XLR, which adds knobs for audio mixing.
Even if you're not streaming on Twitch, a Stream Deck can be handy for video calls, editing software, or automating repetitive office tasks. The more you customize it, the more useful it becomes. If you're tired of juggling menus and shortcuts, this is a gadget that can genuinely boost your productivity.
A monitor light bar reduces glare and eye strain
Good lighting can make a big difference to your workspace, and a monitor light bar is one of the smartest ways to improve it. Unlike a desk lamp, which can take up valuable space and cast glare on your screen, a light bar clips directly onto the top of your monitor and shines a soft, even glow down onto your desk. Because it's USB-powered, you can plug it straight into your laptop, desktop, or hub, so there's no need to clutter your setup with extra cords or outlets.
One of the higher-rated options at 4.7 stars is the BenQ ScreenBar, which automatically adjusts brightness and color temperature based on ambient light, helping to reduce eye strain during long work sessions by eliminating screen glare. It plugs in via USB and comes with a USB-C Port Power Adapter. BenQ lights cost between $109 and $179, although cheaper options from other brands are available if you're on a budget. For example, the Quntis Computer Monitor Lamp offers similar benefits for only $42.99 with multiple brightness levels and a sleek, minimalist design. Both models free up desk space, which is especially handy if you're working from a small home office or a shared space.
The real advantage of a monitor light bar is balance. It keeps your screen clearly visible while softly illuminating your workspace, making it easier to read notes or type without turning on harsh overhead lighting. If you spend hours at your computer, it's a small upgrade that can make a surprisingly big difference in comfort and focus.
You can explore tiny worlds with a USB microscope
Microscopes aren't just for scientists, and USB versions are surprisingly versatile tools for hobbyists, students, and anyone curious about the tiny details of the world around them. These microscopes plug directly into your computer or smartphone via USB and display magnified images in real time. They're great for inspecting circuit boards, checking solder joints on a DIY project, examining coins or stamps, or even taking a close-up look at insects, fabric, or skin.
With over 2,400 reviews, the Ninyoon USB Microscope is a popular pick, offering 50x–1000x magnification and 4K resolution. It works across Windows, macOS, Android, and iOS, and it can be used with native camera apps, so there's no need for extra software. Just plug it in, open your device's camera app, and choose the microscope as the input. Other strong contenders include the Jiusion and the Bysameyee 4K digital microscopes, both highly rated for sharp imagery and broad compatibility. Many models also come with adjustable stands and LED lights to help you get a clearer view of your subject.
Considering the impressive magnification specs across these microscopes, prices are surprisingly low, costing between $36 and $38 for a ready-to-go kit. So while a USB microscope might not be an everyday necessity, it won't break the bank and, at the very least, will make you say, "Wow, that's cool" when you look at stuff.
See exactly how much power your gadgets are using with a power meter tester
Most of us plug in our gadgets and trust that they're charging properly. But what if your laptop, phone, or portable SSD isn't getting the power it needs? That's where a USB power meter tester comes in. These pocket-sized devices plug in between your charger and gadget to give you real-time readings of voltage, current, and power draw. It's useful for diagnosing slow charging, spotting faulty cables, or verifying whether a charger is really delivering on its promises. Tech hobbyists also like using them to measure how much power different USB gadgets consume, which is handy if you're running several devices through a single hub.
For a basic, budget-friendly option, the MakerHawk USB Digital Tester costs $23.99 and has a rating of 4.3 stars with over 1,300 reviews. It offers a simple LCD that shows volts, amps, and watts in real time, which is all you might need for everyday troubleshooting. The Plugable USB-C Power Meter Tester costs $26.95, is designed for USB-C devices, and supports Power Delivery, making it ideal if you're testing modern laptops, phones, or hubs. At the pricier end, the Fnirsi USB Tester costs $58.99 and can do everything that the cheaper models can do, as well as boasting extra features like supporting multiple fast-charging protocols, logging data, and displaying charging curves for serious tinkerers. A USB power meter tester is a bit of a niche tool, but if you've ever been frustrated by a slow-charging device or unreliable cable, a USB power meter tester can save you time, money, and a lot of guesswork.
Tackle everyday tasks with a USB electric screwdriver
An electric screwdriver might not be the first thing that comes to mind when you think "USB gadget," but compact rechargeable models are surprisingly useful for everyday jobs. Instead of hunting down AA batteries or lugging around a bulky drill, you just recharge via USB and you're ready to go. A USB-chargeable electric screwdriver is a practical addition to any home toolkit, and a lot easier on your wrists than turning a manual screwdriver for every screw.
The Amazon Basics Rechargeable Cordless Screwdriver, priced at $22.47, is a solid entry-level option and currently has a rating of 4.4 stars. It's lightweight, affordable, and perfect for assembling furniture, tightening cabinet hinges, or working on small DIY projects around the house. With multiple bits included, you'll be covered for the most common screw types. Because it charges via USB, you can top it up from your laptop, wall adapter, or even a power bank. That makes it especially convenient if you're working somewhere without easy access to a power outlet. This isn't the tool for heavy-duty construction, but for quick fixes and everyday tasks, a USB-powered electric screwdriver saves time and effort.
Other options include the Skil 4V Rechargeable Screwdriver, which has a circuit sensor for detecting live electricity, dual LED lights, recharges via micro-USB, and costs around $26.99. If you want something more advanced, the Fanttik S1 APEX Electric Screwdriver charges via USB-C and feels more like a professional tool than a basic gadget. It has a pivoting handle, a digital display, and a more powerful motor that can handle tougher jobs. It costs $129.99, though, and if you just want to tighten a few screws, it's probably overkill.
How we selected these products
There are thousands and thousands of USB devices on Amazon, so to make our selection of the most useful gadgets, we focused on finding tools that genuinely make your setup more useful, comfortable, or fun. All the products featured were sourced from Amazon.com and were available at the time of writing. We looked at overall specs, price, and customer feedback, and prioritized those with strong user reviews and proven reliability. We also aimed for a balance across categories — some gadgets boost productivity, others add convenience or entertainment value — so there's something here for all kinds of people.
While specs and features played a role, the main goal was to find USB-powered devices that offer real-world value: tools that are easy to use, widely compatible, and enhance the way you work or play. Remember that while the prices, availability, and features are accurate at the time of writing, these can change. Always check the latest details on Amazon before purchasing anything on the list.