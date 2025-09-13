What Is The Biggest USB Drive You Can Buy Today?

While buying two 2TB drives might be slightly cheaper, the 4TB capacity the Dash Pro offers all on its own can be incredibly beneficial. Professional media workflows will almost certainly benefit from the storage space, and the speed of USB-C connectivity matters when transferring massive files like 4K and 8K video. This is also true for photographers who shoot hundreds or even thousands of RAW files at a time. For such users, the Dash Pro 4TB USB drive could be looked at as a worthy investment.

If your digital workflow is made up of smaller files like word processing and spreadsheet documents, 4TB of backup storage and a $409 price point are probably overkill. Even users with large digital libraries consisting of photos, movies, music, and other space-eating files might be able to get away with 1TB or 2TB USB drive options. If that sounds like you, Oyen Digital makes a 2TB version of the Dash Pro, and it delivers the same transfer speeds as the 4TB model.

Whether you're a media professional or more of a media consumer, time is something to keep in mind. Digital files are going to keep getting bigger, and your library will grow with every picture taken, every moment recorded, and every piece of content purchased. It may seem like 4TB of files is unachievable right now, but a 4TB USB drive could also be seen as a great way to future-proof your digital storage.