Here's What The Tiny Holes Near Your Phone's Charging Port Are For

There's a huge number of smartphones out there from major brands, and keeping up with the latest features and tech can be quite the undertaking. While we're busy trying to decipher what's cutting-edge about this app or that built-in setting, there may be parts of our phone's physical design we simply gloss over. For instance, did you notice the pin-sized hole next to your phone's charging port?

Whether you're rocking an iPhone or Android device, the small hole found near the USB-C (or Lightning) connection is typically a microphone. When you're making phone calls, summoning a voice assistant, or recording a voice memo, your phone relies on its built-in microphone to tackle all these tasks and more. In most cases, this isn't the only mic your phone will have either, with usually another one or two receivers placed elsewhere for a more complete audio experience.

For example, let's take a closer look at the Google Pixel 9 Pro. The 2024 Android device has three mics: one at the top, one between the two rear-facing cameras, and one right next to the charging port.