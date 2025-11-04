Why Ford Cars Don't Have Apple CarPlay Ultra, According To CEO Jim Farley

Ford has supported CarPlay on its vehicles for eight years now. When Apple announced the next-generation of CarPlay in 2022, it said the American carmaker would be among the brands that would support this new experience. After years of delay, Apple unveiled CarPlay Ultra in 2025 and said that Aston Martin would be the first automaker adding this technology to its vehicles. While Apple promised more carmakers would add this experience soon, some of them have decided not to support it.

This is Ford's case. The carmaker has been an Apple partner for years, but its CEO Jim Farley is not happy with the current stage of CarPlay Ultra. In an interview with The Verge, he commented that Ford is still considering it, but not in the way Apple might expect: "We don't like the execution of Ultra in round one," he says. Still, while other carmakers have decided to completely drop support for CarPlay, or not even implement it in the first place, Farley says Ford is "very committed to Apple."