Every Feature Coming To Apple CarPlay With iOS 26

Tapbacks were introduced to Apple's Messages app way back in 2016 with iOS 10 and it quickly became a popular feature for iPhone. What are they? A way to simply press and hold a message to reply with a simple reaction, like a thumbs up. In 2018 with iOS 18, Apple added the ability to use more expressive Tapbacks, including the option to use emojis beyond just the basic six reactions.

This feature is now available for CarPlay so you can long-press and send an emoji to quickly reply to a message versus having to pull over to reply at length or (gulp!) call them back. This way, you can send a quick thumbs up to confirm you're on your way or a heart emoji so they know you love and appreciate what they just said.

Pinned conversations, meanwhile, are now available for CarPlay as well. You can more quickly access the most important conversation threads instead of having to weed through all of your ongoing threads to find the one you need. Once you tap and hold a conversation and "Pin" it on your iPhone, you will be able to access it more easily from CarPlay as well.