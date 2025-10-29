AirPods Pro 3 Bloodgate: Some Users Report Ear Injuries

Announced during the iPhone 17 launch event, the AirPods Pro 3 are Apple's most sophisticated wireless earphones to date. The refreshed design should offer a better fit than the AirPods Pro 2. Battery life and sound quality are also better than before, and the AirPods Pro 3 is the first model in the AirPods family to feature a heart rate sensor for workouts. However, some of the early AirPods Pro 3 adopters have discovered a potential issue that makes using the earphones problematic. The AirPods Pro 3 can apparently cause injuries inside the ear canal, a problem that already has a "gate" moniker: Bloodgate.

According to Headphonesty, dozens of users have experienced the issue. Some Reddit users posted photos showing AirPods Pro 3 with blood on them and wounds inside the ear canal that were reportedly caused by the wireless earphones. Some images were shared about a month ago, soon after the AirPods Pro 3 went on sale. Others posted images showing bloody AirPods Pro 3 earbuds only a few days ago.

The report also notes that Apple is aware of the complaints, as some users went to Apple stores to seek exchanges, and others contacted Apple's online support. Apple's responses have been inconsistent so far. Some stores told customers that the AirPods Pro 3 have no manufacturing defects. Also, a person was refused a return request for hygiene reasons. Others had better success online, where Apple support channels offered exchanges.