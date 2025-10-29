AirPods Pro 3 Bloodgate: Some Users Report Ear Injuries
Announced during the iPhone 17 launch event, the AirPods Pro 3 are Apple's most sophisticated wireless earphones to date. The refreshed design should offer a better fit than the AirPods Pro 2. Battery life and sound quality are also better than before, and the AirPods Pro 3 is the first model in the AirPods family to feature a heart rate sensor for workouts. However, some of the early AirPods Pro 3 adopters have discovered a potential issue that makes using the earphones problematic. The AirPods Pro 3 can apparently cause injuries inside the ear canal, a problem that already has a "gate" moniker: Bloodgate.
According to Headphonesty, dozens of users have experienced the issue. Some Reddit users posted photos showing AirPods Pro 3 with blood on them and wounds inside the ear canal that were reportedly caused by the wireless earphones. Some images were shared about a month ago, soon after the AirPods Pro 3 went on sale. Others posted images showing bloody AirPods Pro 3 earbuds only a few days ago.
The report also notes that Apple is aware of the complaints, as some users went to Apple stores to seek exchanges, and others contacted Apple's online support. Apple's responses have been inconsistent so far. Some stores told customers that the AirPods Pro 3 have no manufacturing defects. Also, a person was refused a return request for hygiene reasons. Others had better success online, where Apple support channels offered exchanges.
Is the AirPods Pro 3 sensor to blame?
Unlike the infamous Antennagate (iPhone 4) and Bendgate (iPhone 6) issues, Bloodgate doesn't appear to be a similarly widespread problem. Even the Scratchgate issues that impacted the iPhone 17 Pro models seemed to be more significant. On the other hand, people who experience ear pimples or irritation routinely might not realize their bloody injuries may be related to the new AirPods Pro 3.
Regardless of how widespread the issue is, some people are apparently getting injured when wearing their AirPods Pro 3. Headphonesty says that some people think the heart rate sensor is the AirPods Pro 3 component responsible for the injuries. The sensor needs to make contact with the skin to register the heart rate during exercise. This may create a constant pressure spot that doesn't change over time, even if you switch ear tip sizes.
There also appears to be some variance between units in manufacturing. Some users say the sensor sits completely flush, while others noticed a slight indent, or a protrusion where the sensor sits. Finally, some AirPods Pro 3 users experienced warmth where the sensor makes contact with the skin, though it's unclear whether the heat caused irritation and wounding.
The report notes that a Reddit user with a healthcare background said the wounds are stage 2 pressure injuries. These happen when there's constant pressure limiting circulation to a particular spot. All of this is speculation, as there are no official comments from Apple on the matter.
How to prevent Bloodgate incidents
While there's no official fix for the problem, Headphonesty offers a few suggestions that might reduce discomfort. For example, AirPods Pro 3 owners should change the insertion method. "Rotate the earbud slightly as you seat the tip, then stop as soon as the seal forms," to change the angle and depth of insertion, the blog says.
Testing different tips to change pressure points may still be worth trying. Some users sized down, others sized up, and others used a different size for each ear. Using the AirPods Pro 3 briefly, so the ears can get used to the pressure, might also help. You can try sessions of about 30-60 minutes. A soft barrier, like a hydrocolloid patch, a bandage, or a silicone earbud cover might also prevent injuries, though users should stop using any earphones if they're dealing with unhealed injuries. Reducing the use of the heart rate sensor might prevent heat building in the inner ear, if that's what's happening to you.
Finally, people who think they've experienced injuries after prolonged AirPods Pro 3 use should consider using different earphones. They may want to return the AirPods Pro 3.