What ScratchGate? Apple Says Those Were Not Scratches On The iPhone 17 Pros In Its Stores

Apple also said that the iPhone 17 Pro's camera plateau edges are similar to the edges of other Apple products that go through the same aluminum anodization process, including other iPhone models and MacBooks. Apple explained that users may see wear and tear, including small abrasions, over time, even though the edges are durable and go through the company's rigorous testing. The remarks seem to be a response to videos JerryRigEverything and iFixit released showing that the camera plateau edges are likely to scratch when coming into contact with certain surfaces.

While the comparison with MacBooks makes sense, previous iPhone models did not feature aluminum camera modules on the back. The iPhone 17 Pro models have introduced the new unibody aluminum chassis that's meant to help with heat dissipation. The chassis includes the raised camera plateau, which is made of metal.

Just visited an Apple Store and looked at a demo iPhone 17 Pro, these definitely seem like scratches. I don't see how cleaning fluid would remove this pic.twitter.com/ONCTsR8NIi — Aaron (@aaronp613) September 24, 2025

MacRumors contributor Aaron Perris posted the image above following Apple's comments on ScratchGate. He said he visited an Apple Store and looked at an iPhone 17 Pro on display that had visible marks on the back. "These definitely seem like scratches," he said. "I don't see how cleaning fluid would remove this."

Seeing permanent scratch marks on expensive iPhone 17 Pro models that are otherwise more durable than their predecessors isn't a great experience for buyers. It'll be interesting to see whether Apple makes any changes to the shape of the camera plateau design in the upcoming iPhone 18 Pro models in response to ScratchGate, but we'll cross that bridge when we get there. Until then, the only way to prevent damage to the paint layer is to use a case, preferably one that protects those sharp edges.