What ScratchGate? Apple Says Those Were Not Scratches On The iPhone 17 Pros In Its Stores
The iPhone 17 and iPhone Air went on sale on Friday, and the "ScratchGate" hashtag immediately went viral on social media. Buyers who visited Apple stores to purchase the phones noticed scratches on the backs of the iPhone 17 Pro models, including marks caused by the MagSafe stands Apple uses in the stores. The images in the following tweet are relevant to the scratches noticed on the back of iPhone 17 Pro models in stores on launch day.
Demo unit iPhone 17 Pro scratches on day 1... (it's not even 24 hours yet)
Use a case immediately if you don't wait to experience this kind of issue. I'm very disappointed with the quality here pic.twitter.com/zRjIQrl3zA
— Bradley (@VerdeSelvans) September 19, 2025
Since then, JerryRigEverything's Zack Nelson and iFixit explained that the iPhone 17 Pros are more prone to scratching around the camera plateau's edges. It's not because aluminum is less durable than titanium, but because those sharp edges make the aluminum oxide layer less resistant to scratches from objects like keys and coins. The flat sides of the iPhone 17 Pro models are less likely to suffer permanent damage, iFixit's testing has shown.
Apple on Wednesday addressed ScratchGate, saying the scratches seen in its stores aren't actual scratches. Instead, it's material transfer from the MagSafe supports to the handset, or dirt. Those marks can be wiped away, as they're not permanent damage. Apple told Tom's Guide and 9to5Mac that it's working to fix these problems in its stores. Other iPhone models are also affected, including iPhone 16 variants on display.
You should get a case
Apple also said that the iPhone 17 Pro's camera plateau edges are similar to the edges of other Apple products that go through the same aluminum anodization process, including other iPhone models and MacBooks. Apple explained that users may see wear and tear, including small abrasions, over time, even though the edges are durable and go through the company's rigorous testing. The remarks seem to be a response to videos JerryRigEverything and iFixit released showing that the camera plateau edges are likely to scratch when coming into contact with certain surfaces.
While the comparison with MacBooks makes sense, previous iPhone models did not feature aluminum camera modules on the back. The iPhone 17 Pro models have introduced the new unibody aluminum chassis that's meant to help with heat dissipation. The chassis includes the raised camera plateau, which is made of metal.
Just visited an Apple Store and looked at a demo iPhone 17 Pro, these definitely seem like scratches.
I don't see how cleaning fluid would remove this pic.twitter.com/ONCTsR8NIi
— Aaron (@aaronp613) September 24, 2025
MacRumors contributor Aaron Perris posted the image above following Apple's comments on ScratchGate. He said he visited an Apple Store and looked at an iPhone 17 Pro on display that had visible marks on the back. "These definitely seem like scratches," he said. "I don't see how cleaning fluid would remove this."
Seeing permanent scratch marks on expensive iPhone 17 Pro models that are otherwise more durable than their predecessors isn't a great experience for buyers. It'll be interesting to see whether Apple makes any changes to the shape of the camera plateau design in the upcoming iPhone 18 Pro models in response to ScratchGate, but we'll cross that bridge when we get there. Until then, the only way to prevent damage to the paint layer is to use a case, preferably one that protects those sharp edges.