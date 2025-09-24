iFixit Explains The iPhone 17 Pro's ScratchGate: Blame Apple, Not The Aluminum

The iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max scratch more easily than expected, which is surprising considering the handsets are more durable than their predecessors. The Pros feature an aluminum unibody chassis that extends to the back and the Ceramic Shield 2 (front) and Ceramic Shield (back) glass covers that add to their structural strength. That's what the "ScratchGate" term means. Coined on Friday, when the iPhone 17 models and iPhone Air started selling in stores, ScratchGate went viral as users in China and then the rest of the world noticed the new iPhones scratched easily, especially the Pros. Images like the ones below started spreading on social media.

Demo unit iPhone 17 Pro scratches on day 1... (it's not even 24 hours yet) Use a case immediately if you don't wait to experience this kind of issue. I'm very disappointed with the quality here pic.twitter.com/zRjIQrl3zA — Bradley (@VerdeSelvans) September 19, 2025

YouTuber Zack Nelson (JerryRigEverything) said earlier this week that ScratchGate is real and explained why the iPhone 17 Pro models scratch so easily and where they're most likely to see damage. The camera plateau's sharp edges are the most likely places to be damaged by accidental scratches, and that's because of Apple's design choice for those edges. Apple went for sharp corners around the camera plateau instead of creating a curvature, and that's where the paint will chip away when coming into contact with objects like coins and keys that you may keep in the same pocket.

Well-known repair company iFixit has corroborated Nelson's finding, providing more details about the reasons why the iPhone 17 Pro models are prone to scratching, especially around the camera bump. iFixit delivered the same conclusion. It's Apple to blame for the scratches. Fixing them isn't easy.