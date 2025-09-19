9 Things To Do After Getting The iPhone 17

Adding AppleCare+: The new iPhones are very expensive devices. Even if you trade them every year, accidents happen, and it's better to be safe than sorry. Apple recently announced a new AppleCare One bundle, which protects three devices for $20/month, meaning you could easily add your iPhone, Apple Watch, and Mac with it.

Use a case: Apple switched from titanium to aluminum on the new iPhone 17 Pro models. Whether you're getting the regular, the Pro, or the Air, don't forget we're talking about glass. No matter how much Apple says these devices are more scratch resistant and drop resistant, they can still scratch and break, and you don't want that. Think about adding a case to your iPhone, such as the ones Beats recently released.

Certified accessories only: If you are a power user who runs through the iPhone's battery life quickly, you might need to use a power bank. Using a certified accessory ensures you're getting a safer experience when charging your iPhone or transferring data through a cable. It's not worth being cheap with your accessories if that means destroying your new iPhone's battery. Whether you choose Apple's accessories or from a third-party maker, just make sure it comes from a trusted company such as Belkin, Mophie, Satechi, Twelve South, etc.