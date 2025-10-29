Samsung's Trifold Phone Makes Its Debut With A 10-Inch Display

After the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Z Flip 7 launch event this summer, Samsung confirmed rumors that it was working on a trifold phone, aiming to ship it this year. However, Samsung did not show off the trifold this summer. Fast-forward to late October, and reports started claiming the phone would launch in 2025, though the Samsung trifold might not be available for purchase in the U.S. While the Korean tech giant has not confirmed dates or prices for the trifold handset, Samsung on Tuesday demoed the trifold handset during a trade show, as seen in the clip below.

Korean news site Chosun reports that Samsung unveiled the trifold phone at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) event. Samsung placed two units inside an enclosure at the K-Tech Showcase, with a video showing how the device folds and unfolds. The report notes that Samsung is expected to mass-produce 50,000 to 100,000 units, with prices in the high 3 million won range (that's well over $2,000), adding that the industry believes Samsung has decided to manufacture a trifold phone in a bid to prove its technological advancements in the foldable niche. The Huawei Mate XT trifold costs around $3,000, for comparison.

Separately, Samsung confirmed to SamMobile that it plans to launch the trifold this year: "Samsung continues to advance innovative technologies, including next-generation form factors in the era of mobile AI, to deliver meaningful user experiences. The recent showcase reflects ongoing R&D efforts, and we plan to bring this next-generation device to users within this year."