9 New Features That Make The iPhone 17 A Compelling Upgrade

It's now been over a month since Apple unveiled the new iPhone 17 lineup. While I've always been a Pro user, it's undeniable how much the company was able to improve the base model over the years, culminating in possibly the best iPhone Apple has ever released in the form of the iPhone 17. Adopting more features from the Pro models than ever before, the company was able to balance premium functionality with a more accessible price for customers looking for an upgrade over their aging iPhone.

The iPhone 17 still features a similar design to the iPhone 16 models, which means it doesn't have the camera plateau design available with the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone Air. Still, the iPhone 17 brings to mind to arrival of the iPhone 8, which featured a tried-and-true design at the peak of its powers. With that in mind, we're going to explore some of the most notable iPhone 17 features that might convince you to upgrade.