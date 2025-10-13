6 Reasons Why The iPhone 17 Selfie Camera Upgrade Is Bigger Than It Seems

There are a few features that make the iPhone 17 selfie camera so interesting. In addition to this bigger 18MP resolution, which helps capture more details, Apple added its first square front camera sensor, offering a wider field of view. This feels like a next generation of the Center Stage cameras available on iPads and Macs. With that, Apple unlocked the following features:

Landscape selfies look better: When you select a landscape selfie from the front camera, the image doesn't look distorted, as you're still holding the iPhone in portrait orientation.

Automatic group detection: If you have several people with you, the iPhone Center Stage camera will automatically change the selfie to landscape mode, making it easier to take that perfect shot.

Photo quality is better: Even though more megapixels do not necessarily mean better quality, in this case it does. The front-facing camera is better in all different light conditions.

Center Stage for calls: Once you join a FaceTime call, you can move in a certain range that the camera will continue to track you. And if someone calls you from a Mac or iPad in landscape mode, your iPhone automatically switches the camera orientation to match their mode.

Dual Capture: This feature lets you record video from your selfie camera and your main camera simultaneously.

Better videos: It's now possible to record ultra-stabilized 4K HDR videos with the new camera.