Forgot Your iPhone's Passcode? Here's How To Start Your Phone In Recovery Mode

Every iPhone owner has probably been there or might be one day. A temporarily memory lapse hits and you forget your passcode. Maybe your mischievous toddler mashed buttons until you got the dreaded "too many passcode attempts" message. It's now locked, and even Face ID won't work once the phone has restarted. The only available option on an iPhone with iOS 17 or later is the ability to use your old passcode if you are locked out within 72 hours of changing it. But beyond those specific circumstances, you're out of luck.

The good news? Thankfully, there's a recovery mode option to rectify the situation. The bad news? This will erase all data from your phone. With that in mind, it's crucial that you have a backup on your computer, a hard drive, or even in Apple iCloud.

As long as you're confident that you can restore the data after entering recovery mode, go ahead and get the process started. This includes connecting the phone to a computer or, with newer OSs, resetting right from the device itself. If this memory lapse hasn't happened to you yet, it's a good time to ensure your phone's contents are backed up as a precautionary measure.