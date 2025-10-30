OpenAI Claims It Will Have A 'Legitimate AI Researcher' Within The Next Few Years

Altman and other big leaders in AI, like Meta's Mark Zuckerberg, have been very clear about wanting the future of AI to look vastly different from what it does now. They want to take AI and turn it into something that humans rely on much more than we already do, and full-blown AGI researchers would essentially aim for that. These AI tools would likely be capable of completing tasks without much human intervention. Essentially, it's like ChatGPT on steroids. It takes the idea we already see of AI agents in browsers and turns the dial to 100.

AI is already assisting with various things — like finding possible cures that doctors missed and saving lives, and even diagnosing patients with different diseases. But we're still quite far from ChatGPT being able to do any of that without a human giving it any kind of structure or prompt. Of course, the problem with an AGI that can do everything on its own is the fact that AI can hallucinate, making any information it determines on its own unreliable.