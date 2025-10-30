Proton Will Discover Online Breaches As Soon As Your Data Is Sold On The Dark Web

Proton on Thursday announced a new initiative to help improve online security by detecting data breaches well before companies acknowledge they've been hacked and that attackers may have stolen personal data belonging to their customers. Called Data Breach Observatory, the new tool will monitor the Dark Web, where cybercriminals routinely trade data obtained from hacks. Proton will monitor the Dark Web in real time and inform the public about new data breaches as they happen. If the Observatory works as intended, Proton might discover data breaches before companies become aware of the attacks. The company might also disclose the hacks before the firms acknowledge the issues.

The Swiss software developer is already known for developing several end-to-end encrypted apps, including Proton Mail, Proton VPN, and Proton Pass. The software suite also informs users about some data breaches (the Dark Web Monitoring feature). The newly announced Data Breach Observatory will go beyond that, looking at all data breaches that hackers advertise on the Dark Web. Proton's new tool should give companies and consumers "previously unobtainable transparency," as the data won't come from self-disclosures by targeted companies.

Data from the Observatory might also help ensure that more data breaches are disclosed. The company notes that some of the affected businesses do not always choose to disclose attacks, out of embarrassment. Also, Proton might inform companies about new attacks, even before they become aware they've been breached.