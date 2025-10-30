Apple Is Teaching AI To Edit Photos The Way Humans Do

Apple recently published a new paper revealing how it's training AI to edit images like humans do. Called "Pico-Banana-400K: A Large-Scale Dataset for Text-Guided Image Editing," the paper is another glimpse at Apple's AI efforts. Even though the company still feels like it's lagging behind major players, this study may relate to rumors that Apple Intelligence will be able to receive instructions to edit images, like telling Siri to crop an image, adjust balance, and so on.

In this paper, Apple used around 400,000 high-quality examples of text-guided image editing, using the new Nano-Banana model to perform the image edits, Gemini-2.5-Flash to generate edit instructions, and Gemini-2.5-Pro to judge the quality of the edits. This study was organized around 35 detailed edit types, like changing colors, styles, adding objects, and more.

Apple researchers discovered that large-scale editing is possible with high quality by using real images and applying strong filtering via a judging model. In the tests, Apple found that style edits are the most reliable AI experience, while moving objects and changing text have a much lower success rate.