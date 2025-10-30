Samsung Dropped The Galaxy Buds 3 Pro To Clearance Prices On Amazon

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

If you've been shopping around for a pair of wireless earbuds to connect to your Samsung phone or other Android devices, we have good news to share: The popular Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro, which once retailed for as much as $250, are now marked down to $165 on Amazon. You'll also get a two-year warranty on the buds — a perk that's exclusive to Amazon shoppers. Word on the street is that Samsung plans on releasing the Galaxy Buds 4 and Buds 4 Pro sooner rather than later, which is probably why we're seeing clearance pricing on the Buds 3 Pro model.

We tested the Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro earlier this year, with reviewer Chris Smith walking away with mixed feelings. On the one hand, he loved the sound quality, active noise-cancelling (ANC), and top-notch phone call audio. But, he wasn't as thrilled with the built-in LED lights, finicky stem controls, and specific design quality choices — which is likely why Samsung had postponed the Buds 3 Pro in the first place. Still, the $165 price point is a fantastic deal, especially if you've been holding out for a big discount. While the quirks that Chris pointed out should definitely be considered, they certainly don't hurt as much at the current price point.