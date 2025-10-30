Samsung Dropped The Galaxy Buds 3 Pro To Clearance Prices On Amazon
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
If you've been shopping around for a pair of wireless earbuds to connect to your Samsung phone or other Android devices, we have good news to share: The popular Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro, which once retailed for as much as $250, are now marked down to $165 on Amazon. You'll also get a two-year warranty on the buds — a perk that's exclusive to Amazon shoppers. Word on the street is that Samsung plans on releasing the Galaxy Buds 4 and Buds 4 Pro sooner rather than later, which is probably why we're seeing clearance pricing on the Buds 3 Pro model.
We tested the Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro earlier this year, with reviewer Chris Smith walking away with mixed feelings. On the one hand, he loved the sound quality, active noise-cancelling (ANC), and top-notch phone call audio. But, he wasn't as thrilled with the built-in LED lights, finicky stem controls, and specific design quality choices — which is likely why Samsung had postponed the Buds 3 Pro in the first place. Still, the $165 price point is a fantastic deal, especially if you've been holding out for a big discount. While the quirks that Chris pointed out should definitely be considered, they certainly don't hurt as much at the current price point.
Crank the tunes, kill the noise
As mentioned, two of the Bud 3 Pro's standout features are its rich sound quality and impressive ANC. Equipped with dual amp drivers and planar tweeters, the Bud 3 Pro delivers a robust sound profile with impressive low-end — and that's just with default settings. Once you download the Samsung Galaxy Wearable app, you'll be able to choose from several audio presets to customize the sound, and there's also a nine-band graphic EQ for homing in on the exact highs and lows you want to hear. If you happen to own a Samsung Galaxy device with Galaxy AI support, the algorithm monitors your listening habits and earbud fit to create an Adaptive EQ.
Samsung also provides three sets of silicone ear tips, so you'll be able to find a pair that best matches your ear shape. As far as ANC goes, the Buds 3 Pro brings exceptional isolation capabilities to the table — helpful when flying or commuting by public transport. These wireless buds also do a nice job of blocking out sounds like co-worker chitchat. The earbuds have an IP57 rating, making them a solid choice for hitting the gym or going for a walk on a rainy day. They also deliver up to six hours of battery life on a full charge, with an extra 20 hours of playback provided by the case.
Old buds, big value
The Buds 3 Pro may have a few disadvantages that some users may not like, but they're still a worthwhile choice for those looking for remarkable sound quality and noise cancellation. As far as the best wireless earbuds go, we think the Buds 3 Pro can go toe to toe with the likes of the Sony WF-1000XM5. Both pairs of buds sound fantastic and bring strong ANC to the table. Even the IP54 rating of the Apple AirPods Pro 2 is no match for Samsung's superior dust and water resistance.
We're willing to bet that once Samsung clears out its remaining stock of Galaxy Buds 3 Pro, the company won't be producing any more of them. If you're not interested in waiting around for the next generation of Samsung earbuds to hit shelves, this might be your last shot at scoring the older model for such a low price. Discounts like this can be hard to come by, especially for premium Samsung products that offer seamless integration with other Galaxy devices.